Friday, July 25, 2025
NATIONAL

Speaker Birla to announce inquiry committee to probe charges against Justice Varma

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 24: Amid hectic parleys involving senior ministers and the two Houses of Parliament, official sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to announce the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the ground of charges against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.
The sources said the notice signed by 152 MPs submitted to Birla on July 21 is now a “property of the House”, and that consultation has begun for the formation of a three-member committee, which will include either the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge, a high court chief justice and a distinguished jurist.
The Rajya Sabha is also part of the consultation process.
As part of the process, the Chair is expected to write to the CJI, seeking his recommendation of the two judges, while the choice of the distinguished jurist is his prerogative. (PTI)

