Amit Shah unveils Cooperative Policy 2025

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, July 24: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled the Cooperative Policy 2025 to meet globalisation and technological advancements in the past two decades in this sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the Policy will play a huge role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The union minister added that the Policy aims to realize the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.

India’s first National Cooperative Policy was issued in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

After 23 years this new policy will mark another milestone for the department whose role has been expanding under the Narendra Modi government, an official statement said.

As per the statement issued by the Cooperation Ministry, the new policy is part of the Centre’s aim to strengthen cooperatives in the country in the coming decades.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new cooperative policy 2025 aims to revive and modernise the cooperative sector, as well as realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.

The objective of the National Cooperative Policy is to make cooperative institutions inclusive, manage them professionally, prepare them for the future, and be able to create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, especially in rural India.

A 48-member national-level committee headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has prepared the new National Cooperative Policy.

This committee included members from national/state cooperative federations, cooperative societies of all levels and sectors, representatives of the concerned central and state government ministries or departments, and academicians.