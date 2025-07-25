Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Amit Shah unveils Cooperative Policy 2025

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, July 24: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled the Cooperative Policy 2025 to meet globalisation and technological advancements in the past two decades in this sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the Policy will play a huge role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The union minister added that the Policy aims to realize the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.
India’s first National Cooperative Policy was issued in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.
After 23 years this new policy will mark another milestone for the department whose role has been expanding under the Narendra Modi government, an official statement said.
As per the statement issued by the Cooperation Ministry, the new policy is part of the Centre’s aim to strengthen cooperatives in the country in the coming decades.
According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new cooperative policy 2025 aims to revive and modernise the cooperative sector, as well as realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.
The objective of the National Cooperative Policy is to make cooperative institutions inclusive, manage them professionally, prepare them for the future, and be able to create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, especially in rural India.
A 48-member national-level committee headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has prepared the new National Cooperative Policy.
This committee included members from national/state cooperative federations, cooperative societies of all levels and sectors, representatives of the concerned central and state government ministries or departments, and academicians.

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
Speaker Birla to announce inquiry committee to probe charges against Justice Varma
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Parl adjourned over voter roll revision in Bihar

New Delhi, July 24: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday for the fourth consecutive...
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR

New Delhi, July 24: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi,...
NATIONAL

RJD open to boycotting Bihar polls: Tejashwi amid SIR row

Patna, July 24: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the party was keeping the “option open”...
NATIONAL

Rahul, EC engage in war of words over K’taka LS poll ‘cheating’

New Delhi, July 24: Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission (EC) were engaged in a war of words...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Parl adjourned over voter roll revision in Bihar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha...

INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: Several MPs of the INDIA...

RJD open to boycotting Bihar polls: Tejashwi amid SIR row

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 24: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Parl adjourned over voter roll revision in Bihar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha...

INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: Several MPs of the INDIA...

RJD open to boycotting Bihar polls: Tejashwi amid SIR row

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 24: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge