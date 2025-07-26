Indian Embassy issues travel advisory amid clashes at Cambodia-Thailand border

Phnom Penh, July 26: The Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Saturday advised Indians to avoid travelling to the border areas due to the ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia at the border.

It has also asked Indians to contact the embassy in case of any emergency. In a statement released on X, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, “In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email [email protected].”

On Saturday, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said that at least 13 people have died and 71 others were injured in Cambodia in border clashes. As per Thai media, the border clashes began for the third day on Saturday after the Cambodian side opened fire at Thai soldiers. The Indian Embassy’s advisory came as tensions remained high along the Thailand-Cambodia border in recent weeks. The militaries of both nations started fighting on Thursday, causing casualties on each side.

While addressing a press briefing, Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata said, “Five Cambodian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded.”

Socheata said, “Also, eight civilians died and 50 others were injured in Oddar Meanchey province,” Xinhua News Agency reported. The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence said the Thai army on Saturday expanded its military attacks to another Cambodian province, Pursat.

According to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia began for the third day on Saturday after the Cambodian troops opened fire against Thai soldiers in Trat province, and the Thai side responded. In response to Cambodia’s new attack, the Thai Navy has launched “Trat Strike 1” operation and has successfully pushed back the Cambodian incursion at three key points, according to the Thai Ministry of Defence spokesperson’s office statement on Saturday.

The Thai Navy has dispatched a task force of four vessels to support the operation in Trat and provide fire support to ground forces, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a travel advisory urging Indian tourists to remain vigilant and stay updated through official Thai sources, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) newsroom.

“In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom. As per the Tourism Authority of Thailand, places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling,” Embassy of India in Thailand posted on X.

IANS