Meghalaya Forest Department leads wildlife protection awareness along Indo-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, July 26: In a concerted move to strengthen wildlife law enforcement along

the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jaintia Hills Wildlife

Division, Government of Meghalaya, spearheaded a three-day awareness programme

on the Wildlife (Protection) Amended Act, 2022 and the identification of species involved

in illegal wildlife trade.

The programme organised during July 21 to 24, engaged border security forces and

local communities in safeguarding the region’s biodiversity.

Organized under the leadership of Ms. N. Laloo, DFO, Jaintia Hills Wildlife Division,

the programme was held at three key locations: Dawki BSF Border Outpost (July 21),

Umkiang BSF Border Outpost (July 23), and the Lungwalieh Panaliar Community Hall in

Jowai (July 24). The sessions witnessed participation from 33 personnel of the 4 BN

BSF at Dawki, 31 personnel from the 172 BN BSF at Umkiang, and 24 community

members from the Jowai region of Meghalaya.

The initiative of the DFO, Jaintia Hills WL Division was complimented by the Legal and

Advocacy Division (LAD) of Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), one of India’s premier

biodiversity conservation organisations by offering resource persons.

Representing LAD were, Dr. Jimmy Borah, Deputy Director of LAD, Ms. Binita Baruwati

(Deputy Manager), Ms. Ivy Farheen Hussain (Senior Project Officer), and Mr. Bijit Boro

(Assistant Project Officer), who delivered technical sessions on wildlife species

identification, legal frameworks, and community-based conservation strategies.

Speaking at the programme, Ms. N. Laloo stressed on the importance of strict

enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) and the need for accurate species

identification during seizures or enforcement actions.

“Proper implementation of the WLPA is vital for biodiversity conservation, and

frontline agencies must be equipped with knowledge to identify species involved inillegal wildlife trade. We also deeply appreciate the BSF’s critical role in protecting our

borders and curbing transboundary wildlife crime,” she said.

The awareness drive focused on key aspects of wildlife crime, including provisions

under the WLPA, penalties for violations, and the ecological impact of illegal hunting

and trade.

For local villagers, the programme emphasized the importance of building positive

attitudes towards wildlife and encouraged community vigilance in reporting illegal

activities.

This collaborative effort between the Meghalaya Forest Department and the BSF, with

the support of Aaranyak, marks a significant step forward in integrating enforcement,

community outreach, and conservation awareness to tackle illegal wildlife trade in

Meghalaya’s sensitive border areas.