MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Forest Department leads wildlife protection awareness along Indo-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, July 26: In a concerted move to strengthen wildlife law enforcement along
the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jaintia Hills Wildlife
Division, Government of Meghalaya, spearheaded a three-day awareness programme
on the Wildlife (Protection) Amended Act, 2022 and the identification of species involved
in illegal wildlife trade.

The programme organised during July 21 to 24, engaged border security forces and
local communities in safeguarding the region’s biodiversity.

Organized under the leadership of Ms. N. Laloo, DFO, Jaintia Hills Wildlife Division,
the programme was held at three key locations: Dawki BSF Border Outpost (July 21),
Umkiang BSF Border Outpost (July 23), and the Lungwalieh Panaliar Community Hall in
Jowai (July 24). The sessions witnessed participation from 33 personnel of the 4 BN
BSF at Dawki, 31 personnel from the 172 BN BSF at Umkiang, and 24 community
members from the Jowai region of Meghalaya.

The initiative of the DFO, Jaintia Hills WL Division was complimented by the Legal and
Advocacy Division (LAD) of Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), one of India’s premier
biodiversity conservation organisations by offering resource persons.

Representing LAD were, Dr. Jimmy Borah, Deputy Director of LAD, Ms. Binita Baruwati
(Deputy Manager), Ms. Ivy Farheen Hussain (Senior Project Officer), and Mr. Bijit Boro
(Assistant Project Officer), who delivered technical sessions on wildlife species
identification, legal frameworks, and community-based conservation strategies.

Speaking at the programme, Ms. N. Laloo stressed on the importance of strict
enforcement of the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) and the need for accurate species
identification during seizures or enforcement actions.

“Proper implementation of the WLPA is vital for biodiversity conservation, and
frontline agencies must be equipped with knowledge to identify species involved inillegal wildlife trade. We also deeply appreciate the BSF’s critical role in protecting our
borders and curbing transboundary wildlife crime,” she said.

The awareness drive focused on key aspects of wildlife crime, including provisions
under the WLPA, penalties for violations, and the ecological impact of illegal hunting
and trade.

For local villagers, the programme emphasized the importance of building positive
attitudes towards wildlife and encouraged community vigilance in reporting illegal
activities.

This collaborative effort between the Meghalaya Forest Department and the BSF, with
the support of Aaranyak, marks a significant step forward in integrating enforcement,
community outreach, and conservation awareness to tackle illegal wildlife trade in
Meghalaya’s sensitive border areas.

