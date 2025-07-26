Saturday, July 26, 2025
PM Modi meets Maldivian Vice President Hussain Latheef in Male

Male, July 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef and Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla on Saturday during his significant state visit to the island nation.

This visit, undertaken at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, marks PM Modi’s first official trip to the Maldives since assuming his third consecutive term in office. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora later in the day.

In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral relations, India and the Maldives signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors on Friday. These agreements, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reaffirm the robust and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “This is an indication of how strong, deep-rooted and extensive the India-Maldives friendship is.” A highlight of the visit was the joint release of commemorative stamps by PM Modi and President Muizzu to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the symbolic importance of the occasion, underscoring decades of cooperation and goodwill. Speaking at an official state banquet hosted in honour of PM Modi, President Muizzu reflected on the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

“This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, a milestone that reflects not only our shared history but also the depth and resilience of our partnership. Yet, the bond between our people predates diplomatic formalities. For centuries, the Indian Ocean has been a witness to our shared journey,” Muizzu said.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Modi for becoming the second-longest consecutively serving Prime Minister in Indian history, lauding his leadership and regional diplomacy. The visit marks a renewed chapter in India-Maldives relations, with both leaders expressing optimism for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

IANS

Union Minister Mandaviya, Army chief pay tributes to 1999 Kargil War heroes in Drass
Trump remains open to dialogue with Kim to achieve ‘fully denuclearised’ North Korea: White House
