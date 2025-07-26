Saturday, July 26, 2025
Union Minister Mandaviya, Army chief pay tributes to 1999 Kargil War heroes in Drass

By: Agencies

Date:

Drass, July 26: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War at a solemn ceremony held in Drass town of Ladakh on Saturday.

This year marks the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Joining him at the commemorative event were Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The leaders participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen heroes, as part of the annual Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

A symbolic and emotional moment unfolded during the event as three helicopters flew overhead, showering flowers on the attendees gathered to pay homage to India’s war heroes. Earlier in the day, Mandaviya took to X and wrote, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Mother India. This day is a symbol of the indomitable courage and valour of our army.”

This day in 1999, the army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle. Union Sports Minister led a ‘padyatra’ featuring over 1,000 youth volunteers, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of fallen soldiers, and civil society members in Drass earlier in the day.

The 1.5 km long ‘padyatra’ commenced at 7 am from the grounds of Himabass Public High School, Drass and concluded at the grounds of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet. War veterans, families of war heroes and many dignitaries are attending the celebrations in Drass town.

Indus Viewpoint is the third project being inaugurated on Saturday. This will allow visitors to go up to the LoC in the Batalik sector. The project will give an idea to the visitors about the conditions in which soldiers serve, the difficulties and constant dangers they face on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the nation remains safe.

Located 10,000 feet above sea level, Batalik was the focal point of the Kargil war due to its strategic location between Kargil, Leh and Baltistan. The small village in the Indus River valley has now become a major tourist attraction.

IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a two-day visit, on Friday. (PTI)
PM Modi meets Maldivian Vice President Hussain Latheef in Male
