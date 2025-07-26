PM Modi meets members of different political parties in Maldives

Male, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with members of several political parties of the Maldives on Saturday. He noted that the participation of leaders across the political spectrum emphasises the bipartisan support for the “strong and time-tested friendship” between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting. “Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with Maldives’ former President Mohamed Nasheed on Saturday and assured him of New Delhi’s support for Male through capacity building and developmental cooperation.

PM Modi stated that Nasheed has always been a strong advocate of “deeper friendship” between India and the Maldives. In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “Met the former President of Maldives, Mr. Mohamed Nasheed. He has always been a strong advocate of a deeper India-Maldives friendship.

Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision. India will keep supporting the Maldives through capacity building and developmental cooperation.”

PM Modi also met People’s Majlis Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and expressed India’s commitment to supporting capacity building in the Maldives. PM Modi termed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis a “welcome step” for bilateral ties.

“Met Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a welcome step for bilateral ties. India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi held a meeting with the Maldives Vice President, Mohamed Latheef, on Saturday. During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship.

Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly beneficial to our people. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come.”

PM Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday for a two-day state visit after concluding his visit to the UK. This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to the Maldives – he had visited the Maldives in 2018 and 2019, earlier – and the first by a Head of State or Government to the Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu, which began in November 2023.

During PM Modi’s visit to Male at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, several agreements across diverse sectors were signed on Friday, which reaffirmed the bilateral partnership between India and Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

PM Modi and President Muizzu also jointly released commemorative stamps to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated a roads and drainage system project in Addu city and six High Impact Community Development Projects in other cities. Prime Minister Modi handed over 3,300 social housing units and 72 vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Immigration authorities.

