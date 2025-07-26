Saturday, July 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader and Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, has sought the immediate attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the implementation of the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) and other long-pending demands concerning Meghalaya.
Raising concern over the rising influx and encroachments, Syngkon sought the Home Minister’s intervention to grant ILP status to Meghalaya. He described the system as vital for protecting the land rights and cultural identity of the indigenous population, and called for a structured consultation on the way forward.
During his meeting with Shah, the VPP MP expressed concern over the demographic pressures facing the state, citing increasing incidents of unauthorised settlements and encroachments, particularly in sensitive border and fringe areas, including along the international boundary with Bangladesh and those along the interstate boundary with Assam.
The appeal gains urgency in light of the ongoing eviction drives in Assam targeting illegal and undocumented immigrants, which, the MP fears, could lead to spillover migration into Meghalaya’s vulnerable regions.
“The implementation of ILP would fulfil a long-standing aspiration of the people and reinforce their trust in constitutional safeguards provided under the Sixth Schedule,” the Lok Sabha MP said. Syngkon also sought the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule and the granting of Institute of National Importance (INI) status to NEIGRIHMS.
In a memorandum submitted to Shah during their meeting in New Delhi on Friday, Syngkon flagged six critical issues, terming them essential to safeguarding the socio-economic and cultural interests of the state and the wider Northeast region.
Calling for preferential employment of local youth in paramilitary establishments functioning within Meghalaya, he urged the Centre to issue directives to ensure that recruitment in Group ‘C’ and support staff positions is aligned with the constitutional protections under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules. He said this would uphold inclusion, justice, and strengthen civil-military relations.
The MP reiterated the demand for the constitutional recognition of the Khasi language, noting its wide usage, literary heritage, and the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in 2018. He said the language meets all criteria for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule.
The memorandum also called for the Centre’s support in introducing the Health Institutions of National Importance Bill, 2023, which proposes to accord INI status to NEIGRIHMS. The MP argued that the institute serves the entire North East and deserves elevated status to enhance its role and capacity.
On the infrastructure front, Syngkon requested the restoration of discontinued flights from Shillong to Dimapur, Agartala, and Silchar, and an increase in frequency for the Shillong-Aizawl route. He said better air connectivity would reduce travel hardships and improve access to metropolitan hubs.
Finally, the MP sought the upgradation of the IITTM Shillong Centre into a full-fledged institute to strengthen tourism education and skill development, stating that such a move would promote entrepreneurship and generate employment in the state.
The MP expressed hope that the Centre would act decisively on issues that have remained unresolved for years.

Previous article
Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya
Next article
4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

MEGHALAYA

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July 25: In a scathing observation, the High Court of...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday said it has not received any information on infiltration of...
MEGHALAYA

Ban on picnics, open cooking in Sohra area

SHILLONG, July 25: Authorities under Hima Sohra have prohibited picnicking, open cooking and outdoor dining anywhere along the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday said...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday said...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge