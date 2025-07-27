Sunday, July 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs pay tributes to Abdul Kalam

By: Agencies

Amaravati, July 27 : Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to former President and Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

The Governor said Kalam was a visionary leader, an eminent scientist, and a true people’s president.

Kalam’s unparalleled contributions to science, education, and national development will always be remembered. His life and work continue to serve as a guiding light for the progress of the nation, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Kalam on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister called Kalam a visionary who guided the nation’s nuclear and scientific fields as a scientist and the people’s President.

“Let us remember the services of that great humanitarian,” Chief Minister Naidu said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Kalam, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the leader.

He recalled that Kalam, who stood as a symbol of knowledge and a guide for students and young people, dedicated his entire life to serving the nation.

Recalling Kalam’s ideals, the Chief Minister expressed his hope that everyone would move forward with inspiration by following his values and thoughts.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay recalled the services of Dr Kalam for the nation.

In his post on ‘X’, he stated that dreaming and strive to make those dreams a reality was the late leader’s guiding call.

“A sage who believed the nation comes first, dedicating a lifetime to serving the country. A visionary who elevated India to great heights in the field of nuclear science.. A genius who made unparalleled contributions to India’s space sector as the ‘Missile Man’. A noble soul who lived and died for the nation, not for positions or power,” said the MoS.

“Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, an inspiring visionary, exceptional scientist and true patriot. His steadfast commitment to the nation and his timeless words continue to inspire India’s youth to work towards a stronger, developed nation,” posted former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and president of YSR Congress Party, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Kalam.

Kalam was a remarkable intellectual of whom the Indian nation is proud.

He earned fame as the ‘Missile Man of India’.

His contributions to the nation as a scientist are unparalleled. With his unique personality and speeches, he inspired millions. Let us all strive to fulfil his aspirations, Lokesh said.

–IANS

