Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong run riot in opener vs Malaysian AF

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 26: Shillong Lajong FC could not have dreamt of a better start to their 134th Durand Cup campaign. In what turned out to be a one-sided affair at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the spirited young side from Meghalaya dismantled Malaysia’s Armed Forces Football Team (ATM FT) 6-0 in their opening Group E clash, sending a strong message to the rest of the competition.

The Northeast outfit, guided by head coach Birendra Thapa, fielded an attack-heavy 4-3-3 formation brimming with youthful exuberance. And that bold intent translated seamlessly onto the pitch.

With braces from Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam, and further goals from substitutes Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormame Tongper, Shillong Lajong not only bagged three points but also treated home fans to an evening of complete football.

Fast Start, Fierce Finish

From the first whistle, Lajong looked hungry. Their high press and intricate passing pinned the Malaysians back, and it took just 12 minutes for the breakthrough. A rehearsed set-piece routine saw Sheen Stevenson smartly roll a freekick to Rudra Ved, whose curling cross was met by Everbrightson Sana with a bullet header into the back of the net. ATM FT, coached by Mohamad Khairil Hafiz Mohd. Zanggi, responded with intent but lacked the cutting edge in the final third. Their best opportunity of the first half came via Mohamad Syamim Yusoff, whose volley brushed past the post following a punched clearance by Shillong’s goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.

But that would be as close as the Malaysians got. The Shillong backline, marshalled by captain Kenstar Kharsong and the composed Saveme Tariang, stood firm, cutting out every attempted foray with discipline and grit.

Second-Half Surge

If the first half showcased Shillong’s control, the second half was an exhibition of their attacking brilliance. Just two minutes into the restart, Stevenson’s freekick was met by Phrangki Buam, who slotted it calmly to double the lead. Before the Malaysian side could regroup, Buam struck again in the 49th minute, finishing off a delightful through-ball with poise and precision.

By now, Shillong were in full flow. In the 66th minute, Sana added his second and Lajong’s fourth with a sharp turn and clinical finish inside the box, putting the contest beyond doubt.The introduction of substitutes brought fresh energy, and it didn’t take long for them to make an impact. Treimiki Lamurong produced the goal of the evening in the 73rd minute – a sublime curled effort from the edge of the area that left the goalkeeper stranded.

And just when it seemed like the scoreboard would freeze, Deibormame Tongper added a sixth in the 90th minute, calmly placing the ball into the net after a neat attacking build-up to cap off a near-perfect night.

Complete Control

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lajong never took their foot off the pedal. Their intensity in midfield, led by the tireless Rudra Ved and Sheen Stevenson, kept ATM FT chasing shadows for most of the match. Buam and Lamurong continued to threaten late into the game, but the Malaysian goalkeeper managed to deny them further goals.

The massive victory not only gives Shillong Lajong a commanding start to their Durand Cup journey but also boosts their goal difference significantly — a key factor in progressing from the group stage in such tightly contested tournaments.

What’s Next

As Group E gathers pace, Shillong Lajong will now look to maintain momentum heading into their next fixtures. Meanwhile, ATM FT will need to go back to the drawing board after a humbling defeat.

The action continues in the Durand Cup on Sunday with Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC taking on ITBP FT at 3:00 PM in the Kokrajhar leg at the SAI Stadium. Later in the day, debutants South United FC face off against Indian Air Force FT at 7:00 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

For Shillong Lajong, however, the script on Day 1 couldn’t have been more perfect — dominance, discipline, and a delightful display of attacking football.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma officially inaugurated the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup 2025 during a dazzling opening ceremony at the newly renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. All Group E matches, along with the quarter-finals and semi-finals, are scheduled to be held in Shillong.

Scoresheet

Shillong Lajong FC – 6 (Everbrightson Sana 12’, 66’; Phrangki Buam 47’, 49’; Treimiki Lamurong 73’; Deibormame Tongper 90’)

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) FT – 0