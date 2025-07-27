Rs 1,500 cr sports infrastructure projects under way in state

Meghalaya to Upgrade 518 Venues by 2028

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 26: In a major push to transform its sporting landscape, Meghalaya has initiated sports infrastructure development projects worth ₹1,500 crore, aimed at building and upgrading 518 sports facilities across the state by 2028.

The expansive drive includes the construction and modernisation of stadiums, training centres, indoor arenas, and grassroots-level venues, ensuring that athletes across both urban and rural areas have access to world-class infrastructure.

This ambitious infrastructure push comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027 — a landmark moment in the state’s sporting journey. Under the ‘Team Meghalaya’ initiative, the state government has already sanctioned ₹39.17 crore to 26 recognised state sports associations and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

The funds are being utilised to support structured training, athlete preparation, and organisational readiness ahead of the national event.

To complement this, the government has rolled out several athlete-centric schemes focused on talent identification and development. Through the STAR (Sports Talent Assessment and Recognition) program, over 24,500 athletes have been assessed across disciplines. Simultaneously, more than 10,000 young footballers are being trained under the Chief Minister’s Mission Football 2.0 — a flagship programme aimed at nurturing Meghalaya’s deep passion and talent for football.

Further establishing its credentials as a sports-hosting state, Meghalaya is also organising the prestigious Durand Cup for the second year in a row. Hosting one of Asia’s oldest football tournaments has bolstered the state’s image as a growing hub for Indian football and underlines its ambition of becoming the country’s ‘Football Capital’.

With robust policy backing, athlete-first initiatives, and a multi-crore infrastructure roadmap in place, Meghalaya is not only gearing up to host the National Games — it is laying the foundation for a sporting legacy that aims to empower future generations.