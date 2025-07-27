Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised UNESCO’s recognition of the 12 Maratha forts as a World Heritage Site, stating that these forts symbolise India’s history, culture, and dignity.

Addressing the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ he urged people to visit the forts located across various parts of India. He emphasised the pride and joy that comes from experiencing these forts, which stand as a testament to the great warriors of the country, even in the face of adversity.

“UNESCO has recognised 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites — 11 in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu. Every fort has a page of history attached to it; every stone is a witness to a historical event,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted several notable forts during his speech. He mentioned Salher Fort, where the Mughals were defeated, and Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also spoke about Khanderi Fort, which is situated in the middle of the sea, making it difficult for enemies to access. Additionally, he referenced Pratapgarh Fort, where Afzal Khan was defeated, and Vijaydurg Fort, known for its secret tunnels, which demonstrate Shivaji Maharaj’s strategic foresight.

“A few years ago, I visited Raigad and paid my respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This experience will remain with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

“There are many such magnificent forts in the other parts of the country that have endured invasions, braved harsh weather, yet never lowered their self-respect,” PM Modi.

He also cited the examples of forts of Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Ranthambore, Amer and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan; Gulbarga Fort, Chitradurga Fort in Karnataka; Kalinjar Fort and several other forts in Uttar Pradesh.

“These forts are not mere bricks and stones; they are symbols of our culture. Till this day, our culture and dignity shine through the towering walls of these forts,” PM Modi added.

He called on the people to visit these forts and learn about the culture and heritage of India.

–IANS