Speeding BMW kills 5-year-old girl in Noida, driver held

Noida, July 27 : A speeding BMW crushed to death a five-year-old girl and injured her father and another relative travelling with her on a scooter in Noida Sector 20, the police said on Sunday. The rash car driver and his co-passenger, both students, were arrested.

Aayat died in the accident after the car, driven by Yash Sharma, hit her father’s scooter on Saturday night, the police said

The girl’s father, Gul Mohammad and uncle Raja, both residents of Sadarpur near Sector 45, Noida, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

Gul Mohammad and Raja were rushing Aayat to a hospital on a scooter for emergency medical treatment when the incident took place, the police said.

Aayat’s father was driving his scooter towards the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30 when the car rammed into their vehicle, the police said.

The impact of the crash flung Aayat into the air, leaving her father and uncle bleeding on the road, the police said.

The car driver, Yash Sharma, is a resident of Noida Sector 37, while Abhishek lives in Sector 70, the police said.

The impact of the collision caused intensive damage to both the car and the scooter. The police have seized the car and brought it, along with the mangled scooter, to Sector 20 police station.

The police said they made arrangements for a medical check-up of the car occupants to find out if the vehicle was being driven under the influence of liquor.

Apart from questioning the accused, the police have started collecting the footage of CCTV cameras near the accident spot to build the sequence of events leading to the crash, the police said.

The incident refreshed memories of a similar accident involving a speeding BMW car in Mumbai in which the son of a politician crushed a woman in Worli on July 7 last year.

–IANS