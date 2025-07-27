Sunday, July 27, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Mansa Devi stampede: 13 critical shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh; helpline numbers issued

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Haridwar, July 27 : Thirteen people who were seriously injured in the Mansa Devi stampede have been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical treatment, while the rescue and relief operation continues in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed that six devotees lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said in a statement that teams from the District Administration, Police, SDRF, and NDRF reached the spot soon after the stampede broke out and launched immediate rescue operations.

According to officials, 23 others sustained non-serious injuries. Of these, 20 are currently undergoing treatment at Harmilap Mission Government Hospital in Haridwar, while three are being treated at Mela Hospital.

“The situation is now under control. The crowd has been cleared from the site, and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” USDMA stated.

Authorities also issued helpline numbers for the families of the victims and those seeking information about the incident. District Emergency Operation Centre, Haridwar: 01334-223999, 9068197350, 9528250926. State Emergency Operation Centre, Dehradun: 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

CM Dhami also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident that claimed six lives and injured several other devotees who had come for ‘darshan’ at the Mansa Devi temple.

He said that how the rumour about the electric current triggered the stampede will also be probed, and the guilty will be brought to justice.

Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

This year, however, the situation turned grim due to an overwhelming crowd, triggering a stampede that has once again spotlighted the issue of crowd management at religious gatherings.

–IANS

Previous article
Woman dies in fire in Delhi’s New Usmanpur building
Next article
Speeding BMW kills 5-year-old girl in Noida, driver held
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Speeding BMW kills 5-year-old girl in Noida, driver held

Noida, July 27 : A speeding BMW crushed to death a five-year-old girl and injured her father and...
NATIONAL

Woman dies in fire in Delhi’s New Usmanpur building

New Delhi, July 27:A 40-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a fire that broke out in a...
NATIONAL

Historic decision by CM Nitish Kumar: JD(U) leaders on Safai Karamachari Commission

New Delhi, July 27:The announcement of the Bihar State Safai Karamachari Commission by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has...
NATIONAL

PM Modi only prime minister who communicates with citizens regularly, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh, July 27 : Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speeding BMW kills 5-year-old girl in Noida, driver held

NATIONAL 0
Noida, July 27 : A speeding BMW crushed to...

Woman dies in fire in Delhi’s New Usmanpur building

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:A 40-year-old woman tragically lost her...

Historic decision by CM Nitish Kumar: JD(U) leaders on Safai Karamachari Commission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:The announcement of the Bihar State...
Load more

Popular news

Speeding BMW kills 5-year-old girl in Noida, driver held

NATIONAL 0
Noida, July 27 : A speeding BMW crushed to...

Woman dies in fire in Delhi’s New Usmanpur building

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:A 40-year-old woman tragically lost her...

Historic decision by CM Nitish Kumar: JD(U) leaders on Safai Karamachari Commission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:The announcement of the Bihar State...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge