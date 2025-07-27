Sunday, July 27, 2025
SPORTS

WJDSA invites entries for multiple football tournaments

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, July 26: The West Jaiñtia District Sports Association (WJDSA) has announced the commencement of registration for its upcoming football competitions, including the much-anticipated Independence Day Cup U-17 Football League Tournament 2025.
Interested teams may register by paying an entry fee of Rs 1,500 per team for a squad of 25 players, with an additional registration fee of Rs 30 per player. The final date for submission of entries is August 2, 2025, by 10:00 AM, and player screening will be conducted the same day starting from 9:00 AM.
In addition, entries have been opened for the 5th U Adelberth Laloo Memorial Trophy (3rd Division) and the 8th Debo Shullai Memorial Trophy (2nd Division Football League Tournament 2025). The entry fee for both divisions is Rs 2,000 per team for 25 players. All entries must be submitted by August 2, 2025, with no late entries to be entertained.
The WJDSA has also announced the introduction of the Women’s League Football Tournament this year. The entry fee has been set at Rs 1,500 per team, with a player registration fee of Rs 20 per player. The deadline for entries to the women’s tournament will be communicated in due course.
All documents and fees must be submitted to the Honorary General Secretary of the WJDSA within the stipulated deadlines.

