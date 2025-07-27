Sunday, July 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Woman dies in fire in Delhi’s New Usmanpur building

New Delhi, July 27:A 40-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a fire that broke out in a building located in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the blaze at around 7.01 a.m. and immediately rushed teams to the spot. According to officials from the Fire Department, fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and efforts to douse the flames were initiated promptly.

After more than an hour of firefighting operations, the blaze was brought under complete control by 8.10 a.m. During the rescue operation, firefighters managed to pull out a woman who was found trapped inside the building. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, despite efforts by the medical team, she was declared brought dead on arrival. The victim, whose identity has not been officially disclosed yet, is believed to be around 40 years old. Preliminary investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In the past few weeks, the capital has witnessed several such incidents. On July 4, a massive fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Thirteen fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The tragic incident led to the death of two men.

According to the reports, the deceased were identified as Dhirender Pratap, 25, a resident of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, who was at the mall in search of a job, and Pawan Gautam, 30, a married IT professional, a resident of Aligarh, UP.

Similarly, last month, on June 25, four people died and at least three were injured in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in the Rithala area of Delhi’s Rohini. More than a dozen fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress.

These incidents have once again raised questions about fire safety preparedness and compliance in densely populated parts of Delhi, particularly in residential buildings that often lack adequate fire-fighting infrastructure.

–IANS

