Hamas labels Trump’s remarks at odds with Gaza talks

GAZA, July 27: Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks as “inconsistent” with ongoing indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Doha over a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

Al-Rishq highlighted progress in talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt, accusing the US of ignoring Israel’s role in blocking peace efforts. He urged the US to stop shielding Israel amid Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Trump blamed Hamas for stalling negotiations, claiming they “didn’t really want to make a deal.” (IANS)