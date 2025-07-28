Monday, July 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Israel halts fighting in parts of Gaza amid food crisis

By: Agencies

Deir Al-Balah, July 27: The Israeli military has initiated a daily 10-hour pause in fighting across three densely populated areas of Gaza: Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Muwasi, to facilitate humanitarian aid, amid mounting global criticism and worsening hunger. The “tactical pause,” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., includes aid airdrops and secure delivery routes. Jordan and the UAE have joined efforts, dropping 25 tons of food.
Despite the pause, deadly airstrikes continued, with at least 38 Palestinians killed, including women and children. The UN and humanitarian agencies welcomed the move but stressed that a full ceasefire and unrestricted access are essential. Nearly half a million Gazans are reportedly living in famine-like conditions.
The World Food Programme says one-third of the population is going days without food. Aid distribution remains hampered by chaos, looting, and insufficient supply—well below the UN’s required 500–600 trucks daily.
Israel has blamed Hamas for aid diversion, while critics accuse it of using hunger as leverage. Hamas called the pause a PR move. Ceasefire talks remain stalled as Israel demands Hamas’ surrender and exile. (AP)

