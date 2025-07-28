Monday, July 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Rights group accuse Pakistan of crossing red line in Balochistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Rights group accuses Pakistani military of systemic abuse and targeted repression of Baloch women, calls out global silence on escalating violations

QUETTA, July 27: Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has accused the Pakistani military establishment of crossing a “red line” in Balochistan through the abduction, torture, and detention of young Baloch women. In a statement issued Sunday, Paank described these actions as severe violations of human, religious, and humanitarian rights, and noted that even Pakistan’s own laws are being disregarded.
Despite Balochistan’s wealth in natural resources and its importance to Pakistan’s economy, the region suffers from military oppression, including enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and the criminalisation of peaceful dissent.
Paank highlighted the 2006 abduction of schoolteacher Zarina Marri, reportedly held incommunicado and subjected to physical and sexual torture, as the beginning of a disturbing trend. The organization claims this is part of a wider campaign of state terror targeting Baloch women.
The group also condemned the arbitrary arrests of activists Mahrang Baloch, Bebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Mahjabeen Baloch for peacefully demanding justice.
Criticising the global silence, Paank questioned why human rights and feminist organisations are quick to condemn abuses in other countries but remain quiet on Balochistan. “Your silence is loud, and your inaction is complicity,” the statement concluded. (IANS)

