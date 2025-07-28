Brutal machete attack on Indian origin man in Australia

MELBOURNE, July 27: A 33-year-old Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand, was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers in Australia, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a nearly severed hand. The attack occurred on July 19, after picking up medicines at a pharmacy in Altona Meadows, Melbourne. The teenagers shoved Anand to the ground before viciously attacking him, punching him in the head repeatedly, and pulling out a machete to his throat.

Anand alleged that the machete went through his wrist, hand, and bone, and he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back. He was rushed to the hospital after he cried out for help to strangers passing by. The teenagers fled with his phone. Anand suffered head injuries, broken bones in his left arm, and a fracture in his spine. The attack occurred on the same day an Indian student sustained injuries in an alleged racist attack in Australia’s Adelaide. Several teenagers have been arrested over Anand’s attack, including a 14-year-old charged with a spate of offences including intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing injury, robbery, and unlawful assault. (PTI)