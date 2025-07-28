Monday, July 28, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Brutal machete attack on Indian origin man in Australia

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

MELBOURNE, July 27: A 33-year-old Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand, was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers in Australia, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a nearly severed hand. The attack occurred on July 19, after picking up medicines at a pharmacy in Altona Meadows, Melbourne. The teenagers shoved Anand to the ground before viciously attacking him, punching him in the head repeatedly, and pulling out a machete to his throat.
Anand alleged that the machete went through his wrist, hand, and bone, and he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back. He was rushed to the hospital after he cried out for help to strangers passing by. The teenagers fled with his phone. Anand suffered head injuries, broken bones in his left arm, and a fracture in his spine. The attack occurred on the same day an Indian student sustained injuries in an alleged racist attack in Australia’s Adelaide. Several teenagers have been arrested over Anand’s attack, including a 14-year-old charged with a spate of offences including intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing injury, robbery, and unlawful assault. (PTI)

Previous article
Rights group accuse Pakistan of crossing red line in Balochistan
Next article
Wage disputes trigger protests in Bangladesh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thai, Cambodian leaders to meet in Malaysia over border dispute

BANGKOK, July 27: Thai and Cambodian leaders will meet in Malaysia for talks to end hostilities, following pressure...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine drone strikes force Russia to cut Navy festivities

MOSCOW, July 27: Russia has scaled down the annual Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg, Kaliningrad, and Vladivostok...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh transport bodies threaten 72-hour strike

DHAKA, July 27: Transport owners and workers in Bangladesh have given the government a 15-working-day ultimatum to meet...
INTERNATIONAL

Wage disputes trigger protests in Bangladesh

DHAKA, July 27: A private firm in Bangladesh’s Dhaka staged a protest demonstration demanding unpaid wages and other...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thai, Cambodian leaders to meet in Malaysia over border dispute

INTERNATIONAL 0
BANGKOK, July 27: Thai and Cambodian leaders will meet...

Ukraine drone strikes force Russia to cut Navy festivities

INTERNATIONAL 0
MOSCOW, July 27: Russia has scaled down the annual...

Bangladesh transport bodies threaten 72-hour strike

INTERNATIONAL 0
DHAKA, July 27: Transport owners and workers in Bangladesh...
Load more

Popular news

Thai, Cambodian leaders to meet in Malaysia over border dispute

INTERNATIONAL 0
BANGKOK, July 27: Thai and Cambodian leaders will meet...

Ukraine drone strikes force Russia to cut Navy festivities

INTERNATIONAL 0
MOSCOW, July 27: Russia has scaled down the annual...

Bangladesh transport bodies threaten 72-hour strike

INTERNATIONAL 0
DHAKA, July 27: Transport owners and workers in Bangladesh...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge