Monday, July 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Wage disputes trigger protests in Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Date:

DHAKA, July 27: A private firm in Bangladesh’s Dhaka staged a protest demonstration demanding unpaid wages and other benefits, leading to traffic snarls and a blockade of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Gazipur region.
The workers, involving several hundred workers, presented a list of demands, including payment of seven months’ salary arrears with increment, merit-based recruitment, annual salary adjustment in February, and protection from dismissal during protests. They also demanded fair wage structures, a Taka 500 daily attendance allowance, a Taka 1,500 bonus, and reinstatement of old benefits, including pensions. The workers claimed they have long been denied their rights and their appeals were ignored.
Tensions escalated when law enforcement attempted to remove protesters from the road, sparking chases and counter-chases between police and workers. Traffic was resumed following the dispersal of protesters using tear gas.
