Monday, August 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Australian Army Chief receives ceremonial guard of honour

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 11: Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in the capital on Monday. He was welcomed by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during the formal ceremony.

Lt Gen Stuart also paid homage at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath to honour fallen Indian soldiers. His visit, scheduled from August 10 to 14, underscores the deepening defence ties between India and Australia, particularly in the context of growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt Gen Stuart will hold high-level discussions with General Dwivedi and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence to further strengthen bilateral military engagements. This visit comes at a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing regional security and promoting rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

The India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has seen significant momentum in recent years, particularly through institutional mechanisms such as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Defence Policy Talks, and Staff-Level meetings.

These frameworks have helped drive progress in logistics sharing, military training, and operational cooperation. A key highlight of India-Australia military collaboration is Exercise AUSTRAHIND, which began in 2016.

The joint exercise focuses on counter-terrorism, close-quarter battle, and tactical operations, involving Australia’s 1st Brigade and Indian Army contingents. The next edition is scheduled to be held in Australia in November 2025. India has also taken part in broader multilateral efforts like Exercise Talisman Sabre and Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22), focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and jungle warfare.

Training and academic exchanges remain robust pillars of the defence relationship, with officers from both sides attending elite military institutions in each other’s countries. Initiatives such as the Young Officers Exchange Programme, Instructor Exchanges at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJW), and collaboration between India’s Army Design Bureau and Australia’s Digger Works underline the growing synergy in defence innovation and operational preparedness.

Lt Gen Stuart’s visit is expected to provide new impetus to this evolving partnership, reinforcing India and Australia’s shared vision for peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

IANS

Previous article
INDIA bloc stages protest march to ECI over ‘vote theft’ allegations, Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricade
Next article
Trump’s Pakistan policy likely to land US in geopolitical turbulence
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership has become the central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment,...
NATIONAL

Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington a warning flare: Report

Washington, Aug 11: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent visit to the United States - his second...
NATIONAL

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian Navy is preparing for the simultaneous commissioning of two...
NATIONAL

Govt briefs Tharoor-led panel, conveys India’s ties with US extend beyond trade

New Delhi, Aug 11: Congress MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership...

Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington a warning flare: Report

NATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 11: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's...

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian...
Load more

Popular news

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership...

Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington a warning flare: Report

NATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 11: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's...

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge