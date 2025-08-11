INDIA bloc stages protest march to ECI over ‘vote theft’ allegations, Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricade

New Delhi, Aug 11: Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday staged a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and raising allegations of “vote theft” during last year’s Lok Sabha polls. During the march, Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a police barricade as Delhi Police attempted to stop Opposition MPs from proceeding further.

Speaking to reporters before the march, Yadav said, “This is not the first time that fingers are being pointed at the Election Commission. The Samajwadi Party had made complaints earlier as well, during the UP by-elections. Police personnel were present at polling booths in civilian clothes and were working to ensure maximum votes were cast in favour of the BJP… Votes were looted in the Milkipur by-elections.”

Questioning the ECI’s “inaction,” he added, “Why did the Election Commission not take action against officials involved in the vote theft? We are relieved that, at least in Karnataka, there is a Congress government. If we had been in power in UP, we would have taken action against the Election Commission officers. We hope Congress takes action against dishonest officers in Karnataka.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore told IANS, “We had demanded a discussion in Parliament on the issue of vote theft, but it did not happen. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition, gave a detailed presentation on vote theft, but the government is not allowing it to be discussed in the House.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition was carrying out the protest march to “safeguard democracy” and “seek answers to the five points raised by Rahul Gandhi”. “Following the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, we will peacefully and patiently march to the ECI. We have full faith that the Election Commission will awaken and take a stand; it will move forward to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution,” he told IANS.

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Election Commission of working with the BJP during the elections. She said that the Opposition is raising its voice for the “rights of the people”. Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, “The Constitution grants everyone the right to vote, but this is being violated due to the collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP. This is unfortunate for the country.

They had to give us time for a meeting out of necessity.” “The questions raised by Rahul Gandhi are important. He has presented facts in the media. Earlier, the Election Commission demanded proof; when proof was given, they are now asking for an affidavit. Why do you need it? Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and he presented the evidence from the ECI’s electoral roll itself, so why do we need an affidavit?” he questioned. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather stated that the march of 300 Opposition MPs to the Election Commission shows “how grave the issue is”.

“We have repeatedly raised the matter, taking different steps and modes of protest both inside and outside Parliament, seeking a discussion on SIR. Now, Rahul Gandhi has categorically and in a very elaborate press conference raised very important issues. However, EC, instead of responding, is taking a strange stand. We are here to reiterate that the INDIA bloc is committed to protecting democracy,” she told IANS.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav stated, “There is a need to fight a war against these people. The Election Commission is an enemy of democracy and the Constitution. The Lok Sabha needs to be completely dissolved, and the Supreme Court should summon the Election Commission and defame it.”

Speaking to IANS, SP MP Rajeev Kumar Rai said the Opposition “cannot remain mere spectators when democracy is being trampled, when votes are being stolen and looted, and when our voices are not being heard in Parliament”.

IANS