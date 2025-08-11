Monday, August 11, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Six days after Uttarkashi cloudburst, 9 Army soldiers still missing 

By: Agencies

Date:

Uttarkashi, Aug 11: Six days after a devastating mudslide struck an Indian Army camp in Harsil in the aftermath of a cloudburst in Dharali, there is still no sign of the nine soldiers who went missing while engaged in search and rescue operations.

The Indian Army has confirmed that the missing personnel include one Junior Commissioned Officer and one Non-Commissioned Officer. In a post on X, the Surya Command of the Indian Army stated, “One Junior Commissioned Officer, one Non Commissioned Officer and seven soldiers of the Indian Army, while carrying out Search &amp; Rescue for victims of the flash flood at Dharali on 05 Aug 2025, were struck by a second mudslide and are still feared missing.”

The tragedy occurred on August 5 when a cloudburst in Uttarkashi’s Dharali triggered a flash flood that swept away an entire village, leaving several missing. The disaster occurred just 4 kilometres from the Army camp in Harsil. The Indian Army, acting as the first responder, mobilised 150 personnel to the disaster site within 10 minutes to initiate rescue and relief operations.

However, a subsequent mudslide struck the Harsil camp soon after, sweeping away the area and the nine soldiers. The Army expressed hope for their safe return, adding, “They went to save lives with selfless courage and devotion to duty. We pray with folded hands for their safe return to their families, brothers and the Nation they serve.”

Despite their own men being missing, the Army has remained deeply involved in relief efforts in the affected region. A total of 1,273 stranded people have been airlifted from Dharali to safer locations.

The Indian Air Force and Army aviation units deployed Chinook, MI-17, and ALH helicopters for evacuation missions and to deliver essential relief supplies, including food, medical kits, fuel, solar lights, blankets, and hygiene items, to remote and affected communities. Electricity and telecom services were restored by August 8, with wireless emergency communication systems set up in inaccessible areas.

Road clearance work and the construction of a Bailey bridge at Limchagad were prioritised to restore crucial connectivity. The Indian Army’s Bengal Engineers Group (BEG), including the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), worked tirelessly in challenging conditions and heavy rainfall to build the Bailey bridge.

Search, medical, and communication teams also joined the mission, leading to the completion of the 90-foot Bailey bridge at 5 P.M. on Sunday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Army engineers constructed the bridge, which stands on the Gangotri National Highway, spanning the Limchagad between Gangnani and Dharali. With a load capacity of nearly 50 tonnes, it has provided a significant boost to ongoing relief and rescue operations in the difficult Himalayan terrain.

IANS

