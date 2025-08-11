Monday, August 11, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Sohra records upsurge in tourists’ inflow: MLA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Aug 11: Picturesque Sohra in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya has recorded an upsurge in tourists footfall in recent months.

Informing this Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliemngap affirmed that Sohra has always been a sought-after destination and continues to draw visitors. “More tourists are now thronging the place,” he said.

The MLA revealed that a major attraction—a Skywalk—is being developed in Sohra with a budget of Rs 51 crore, along with plans for building a couple of luxury hotels to cater to the growing inflow of tourists.

On enhanced safety measures, Mylliemngap said the government has made it mandatory for visitors to hire local guides, and CCTV cameras are being installed at key tourist spots. in the area.

Meanwhile, the MLA defended the state government’s decision to close down the MCCL plant, adding that employees have already received the first installment of their benefits under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

