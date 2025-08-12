Tuesday, August 12, 2025
NATIONAL

Lok Sabha extends deadline for JPC report on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Lok Sabha approved on Tuesday a motion to extend the deadline for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to submit its report on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill. The committee will now present its findings by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session in 2025.

The motion was moved by P.P. Chaudhary, Chairman of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Panel, who urged the House to grant additional time for the committee to complete its work on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“I rise to move that this House do extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, up to the first day of the last week of the Winter Session, 2025,” Chaudhary stated in the Lower House, speaking over the din of intense protests from the Opposition benches.

The Bills were originally introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024 and subsequently referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination. The extension will allow the panel to finalise and present its comprehensive recommendations.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, who has been at the centre of controversy since burnt cash was found on March 14 in an outhouse of the official residence allotted to him, while he was serving in the Delhi High Court.

The three-member panel includes Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Manindra Mohan of the Madras High Court, and senior advocate B.V. Acharya. “The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the enquiry committee,” announced Speaker Om Birla. The announcement came after 145 MPs from both the ruling and Opposition benches submitted an impeachment notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker on July 21, seeking the removal of Justice Varma, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

IANS

Previous article
Three women try to commit suicide in front of Calcutta HC; attempt foiled by cops
Next article
ECI summons Bengal CS to Delhi tomorrow over suspension of four election officers
