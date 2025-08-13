Wednesday, August 13, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Ayush Mhatre to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu Tournament

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

MUMBAI, Aug 12: Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre was on Tuesday named captain of Mumbai’s 17-member squad, which also features India batter Sarfaraz Khan, for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament beginning in Chennai later this month.
Mhatre, who made his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, went on to make his mark in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was later named captain of the India U-19 team, which went to England for a multi-format tour.The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21.
On Monday, the right-handed Mhatre smacked 82 off 48 balls for Sainath Sports Club against Dadar Unio Sporting Club during a Kanga League B Division clash, which was his first appearance in a local maidan cricket match since being named India U-19 captain.Suved Parkar, who has played eight First-Class matches for Mumbai, has been named vice-captain of the team for the Buchi Babu Tournament, scheduled from August 18 to September 9.The team also features Musheer Khan, who had missed most of the 2024-25 season due to injuries suffered in a car accident.
Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester D’Souza, Irfan Umair. (PTI)

Previous article
Sports nippets
Next article
Deepti climbs to 2nd, Mandhana slips in ICC rankings
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India’s lone female driver in APRC, Nikeeta Takale aspires to shine in WRC and Dakar

MEDAN, (Indonesia) Aug 12: The only Indian female driver in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), Nikeeta Takale,...
SPORTS

Deepti climbs to 2nd, Mandhana slips in ICC rankings

DUBAI, Aug 12: India’s Deepti Sharma inched closer to the top spot after rising to second place in...
SPORTS

Sports nippets

Jharkhand crowned champions in junior women’s hockey KAKINADA, (Andhra Pradesh) Aug 12: Jharkhand were crowned the champions of the...
SALANTINI JANERA

USTM-ni medical college-o dam 40 seat-rangko a·dokna on·a

Shillong Medical College-o 90% skigiparangko ra·manaha SHILLONG: University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM)-ni PA Sangma International Medical College...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s lone female driver in APRC, Nikeeta Takale aspires to shine in WRC and Dakar

SPORTS 0
MEDAN, (Indonesia) Aug 12: The only Indian female driver...

Deepti climbs to 2nd, Mandhana slips in ICC rankings

SPORTS 0
DUBAI, Aug 12: India’s Deepti Sharma inched closer to...

Sports nippets

SPORTS 0
Jharkhand crowned champions in junior women’s hockey KAKINADA, (Andhra Pradesh)...
Load more

Popular news

India’s lone female driver in APRC, Nikeeta Takale aspires to shine in WRC and Dakar

SPORTS 0
MEDAN, (Indonesia) Aug 12: The only Indian female driver...

Deepti climbs to 2nd, Mandhana slips in ICC rankings

SPORTS 0
DUBAI, Aug 12: India’s Deepti Sharma inched closer to...

Sports nippets

SPORTS 0
Jharkhand crowned champions in junior women’s hockey KAKINADA, (Andhra Pradesh)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge