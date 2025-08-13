Ayush Mhatre to lead Mumbai in Buchi Babu Tournament

MUMBAI, Aug 12: Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre was on Tuesday named captain of Mumbai’s 17-member squad, which also features India batter Sarfaraz Khan, for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament beginning in Chennai later this month.

Mhatre, who made his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, went on to make his mark in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was later named captain of the India U-19 team, which went to England for a multi-format tour.The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21.

On Monday, the right-handed Mhatre smacked 82 off 48 balls for Sainath Sports Club against Dadar Unio Sporting Club during a Kanga League B Division clash, which was his first appearance in a local maidan cricket match since being named India U-19 captain.Suved Parkar, who has played eight First-Class matches for Mumbai, has been named vice-captain of the team for the Buchi Babu Tournament, scheduled from August 18 to September 9.The team also features Musheer Khan, who had missed most of the 2024-25 season due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester D’Souza, Irfan Umair. (PTI)