Sports nippets

Jharkhand crowned champions in junior women’s hockey

KAKINADA, (Andhra Pradesh) Aug 12: Jharkhand were crowned the champions of the 15th Junior Women’s National Hockey Championship after they beat Haryana 2-1 in the final of Division ‘A’ here on Tuesday.The final day of the event saw dominating performances by Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as both teams won their respective matches to clinch the title and the bronze medal.The first match of the day was between Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in which the former emerged 2-0 winners after a tough fight. The two goals for Uttar Pradesh were scored by captain Suneeta Kumari (10’) and Manisha Patel (60’).In the next match, Jharkhand scored two early goals to secure their title win against Haryana.Jharkhand’s Sweety Dungdung (10’) and Shanti Kumari (12’) scored in the first quarter to give their team an early lead. Haryana’s Kirty (52’) tried to turn the game in her team’s favour with a late goal but to no avail. (PTI)

Sri Lanka’s domestic cricket to be aired live for first time

COLOMBO, Aug 12: The domestic competitions organized by Sri Lanka Cricket will be broadcast live for the first time in island’s cricket history.“This will be the first in domestic cricket”, Ashley de Silva the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket told reporters here on Tuesday.In partnership with Talent TV, the free to air channel all SLC men’s domestic cricket, men’s and women’s A team, emerging team and under 19 team inbound tours will be covered live.“This will be a good opportunity for the new talented players to show case their talents, so that they will be recognized the country wide”, Chamari Athapaththu, the national women’s captain said.‘ThinkCube’, which has secured the events rights, stated that the focus of coverage in the season would be on 116 games and a further expansion would be possible looking at the demand. (PTI)

Vibhu Tyagi tops Deaflympics golf selection trials

GREATER NOIDA, Aug 12: Maharashtra’s Vibhu Tyagi has emerged victorious at the Deaflympics selection trials 2025, securing the top spot among male participants after two rounds of golf at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course here.With a total score of 168 (24-over par) over two days, Tyagi led the leaderboard in a field that tested resilience and skill under tough playing conditions marked by heat, humidity, and gusty winds.The selection trials were conducted by All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) under the guidance of Indian Golf Union. Held from August 6 to 8, the event brought together six athletes, including one female participant.Harsh Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh’s Jastar Singh Billing took the second and third places respectively. The trials were a crucial step in identifying India’s golfing contingent for the Deaflympics 2025, set to take place in Tokyo later this year. (PTI)

Sandhu emerges leader in round one of Mysuru Open

MYSURU, Aug 12: Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu shot a sizzling nine-under 61 to take lead on the opening day of the Mysuru Open, a PGTI event, here Tuesday.The leader was closely followed by Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain who struck an outstanding eight-under 62 at the Par 70 course to be placed second. Both Yuvraj and Jamal had error-free outings.Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow and Honey Baisoya of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, signed for scores of seven-under 63 to occupy tied third place at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC).Mysuru’s Dhruv Bopanna, playing at his home course, carded a six-under 64 to be tied fifth along with Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa S.Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema, the winner of the last two PGTI events and currently ranked second in the Order of Merit, began his week with a 69 to be tied 60th.Sandhu, one of only two multiple winners on the PGTI this year along with Cheema, picked up two birdies on the front-nine before racing to the top with an eagle and five birdies on the back-nine.Sandhu’s back-nine featured some exceptional iron and wedge shots including his hole out from 18 yards for eagle on the 14th. (PTI)