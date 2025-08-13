B’luru at risk of losing Women’s WC games

Bengaluru, Aug12: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is facing the prospect of being dropped as a venue for the upcoming ICC Women’s WC after the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to meet the August 10 deadline to obtain police clearance. The Greenfields Stadium is being considered as a potential replacement.

Bengaluru is currently slated to host the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, along with England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), the second semi-final on October 30, and possibly the final on November 2. (Agencies)