Kiwi batter Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

New Delhi, Aug 12: Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce has officially switched allegiance to Scotland and will make his debut for the side later this month in the Canada leg of the Cricket World Cup League 2, starting August 27.

Bruce, 34, qualifies to play for Scotland through his father, who was born in Edinburgh. He previously represented a Scotland Development side in 2016 before committing to New Zealand, where he enjoyed a domestic career with Central Districts from 2014. At the international level, Bruce featured in 17 T20Is for New Zealand between 2017 and 2020. (Agencies)