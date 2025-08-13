Manipur observes 134th Patriots’ Day, pays tributes to martyrs of 1891 war

Imphal, Aug 13: Manipur on Wednesday observed Patriots’ Day to commemorate all those who sacrificed their lives while defying the British Raj in 1891. The Manipuris put up a brave resistance against the three columns of the army, which were deployed by the then British government to take control of the independent princely state of Manipur after the death of then Maharaja Chandrakirti Singh in 1886.

After the British had won the war, they arrested those who had been involved in trying to defend their land, and sentenced the key figures to death. On August 13, 1891, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Thangal General, and Paona Brajabasi were hanged at Bir Tikendrajit Park.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many political leaders, intellectuals and social activists paid rich tribute at Heecham Yaicham Pat, Moirangkhom, Imphal, where patriot Yubaraj Bir Tikendrajit Singh was cremated after his execution.

In a message, the Governor said that he extended his deepest respect and heartfelt tribute to the departed patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the sovereignty in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

“Patriots’ Day reminds us of the heroic deeds of our forefathers like Bir Tikendrajit, Thangal General, Chirai Naga, Pukhrambam Kajao, Niranjan Subedar and a host of other martyrs who fought valiantly to defend the sovereignty of Manipur.

They demonstrated supreme valour and fought against the British Empire in 1891, even in the face of death and imprisonment. The departed leaders believed in the freedom of their nation and challenged the mighty empire,” Bhalla said.

The Governor later visited the temple of Thangal General, offering floral tributes and praising his pivotal role in Manipur’s freedom struggle, urging youth to emulate his courage and patriotism.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh paid tributes to the freedom fighters at his residence. “Observed Patriots’ Day at my residence, paying heartfelt homage to our brave forefathers whose sacrifice for Manipur’s honour continues to inspire generations.”

“Patriots’ Day is not just a commemoration of history, but a reminder of the values our heroes stood for, unity, resilience, and an unyielding love for Manipur. May the spirit of our patriots continue to guide and inspire us in every step we take for Manipur,” he said in a post on X.

The opposition Congress separately observed the 134th Patriots’ Day. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, who led the party in observing the Patriots’ Day in Congress Bhawan here said that August 13 is observed as Patriots’ Day to commemorate the martyrdom of Bir Tikendrajit Singh — the “Lion of Manipur” — and Thangal General, who were executed by the British at Pheidabung (now Bir Tikendrajit Park, Imphal) following the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

He said that in 1891, the British Empire launched a military campaign against Manipur after political tensions and the killing of British officials. Bir Tikendrajit, the crown prince and commander of the Manipuri army, along with Thangal General, led the resistance against British forces.

After the British victory, several leaders were captured, Singh said, adding that on August 13, 1891, Tikendrajit and Thangal General were publicly hanged in Imphal for “waging war against the Queen”.

“The day stands as a reminder of Manipur’s resistance to colonial rule and the sacrifices made for its sovereignty. Patriots’ Day remains one of the most significant state-level observances in Manipur, carrying the same spirit of pride and remembrance as Independence Day across India,” said Singh, also a member of the Assembly.

IANS