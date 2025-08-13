Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya State Education Commission submits report to Government

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, Aug 13: Meghalaya State Education Commission today, submitted its Report to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma. Also present was Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang besides the members of State Education Commission and officials from the Education department.

The Report by the Meghalaya State Education Commission offers key insights into the State’s evolving education landscape. Established under the Department of Education on 26th July, 2023 the Commission was formed in response to emerging priorities outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

The report explores major areas such as school consolidation, higher education reform, teacher training, student performance, and structural transformation within the sector. Drawing from extensive consultations with educators, professional bodies, and teacher associations, the report serves as a critical guide for stakeholders and policymakers working to shape the future of education in Meghalaya.

The key roles of the Meghalaya State Education Commission are to address teacher salary gaps, strategies to resolve recruitment delays, strengthening governance in schools and colleges, ensuring quality education at all levels of education and to implement NEP principles.

The Report also features key recommendations for school education, higher education, state universities, colleges, teacher education and training and polytechnics.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that the the State Education Commission is very important for the education sector that will have an important impact on the future of the State.

“We don’t want this report to be lying and collecting dust and the government will implement all the possible recommendations of the commission and will also constitute an Expert Committee as recommended by the commission to take the suggestions and recommendations of the commission forward,” he said.

Previous article
US declines to confirm fate of Pakistan’s F-16s during Operation Sindoor, refers queries to Islamabad: Report
Next article
In Ayodhya, Muslim women stitch thousands of tricolours, thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3-judge SC bench to hear afresh issue of strays in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 13: A 3-judge Bench of the Supreme Court was notified on Wednesday to consider afresh...
NATIONAL

PM Modi hails India’s landmark achievement of 100 GW Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed India’s landmark achievement of setting up 100...
NATIONAL

In Ayodhya, Muslim women stitch thousands of tricolours, thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

Ayodhya, Aug 13: In the heart of Ayodhya, the Ram Nagari, a silent yet powerful transformation is taking...
INTERNATIONAL

US declines to confirm fate of Pakistan’s F-16s during Operation Sindoor, refers queries to Islamabad: Report

New Delhi, Aug 13: The US government has reportedly declined to provide specific answers regarding the fate of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3-judge SC bench to hear afresh issue of strays in Delhi-NCR

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: A 3-judge Bench of the...

PM Modi hails India’s landmark achievement of 100 GW Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

In Ayodhya, Muslim women stitch thousands of tricolours, thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Aug 13: In the heart of Ayodhya, the...
Load more

Popular news

3-judge SC bench to hear afresh issue of strays in Delhi-NCR

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: A 3-judge Bench of the...

PM Modi hails India’s landmark achievement of 100 GW Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

In Ayodhya, Muslim women stitch thousands of tricolours, thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Aug 13: In the heart of Ayodhya, the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge