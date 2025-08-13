Meghalaya State Education Commission submits report to Government

Shillong, Aug 13: Meghalaya State Education Commission today, submitted its Report to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma. Also present was Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang besides the members of State Education Commission and officials from the Education department.

The Report by the Meghalaya State Education Commission offers key insights into the State’s evolving education landscape. Established under the Department of Education on 26th July, 2023 the Commission was formed in response to emerging priorities outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

The report explores major areas such as school consolidation, higher education reform, teacher training, student performance, and structural transformation within the sector. Drawing from extensive consultations with educators, professional bodies, and teacher associations, the report serves as a critical guide for stakeholders and policymakers working to shape the future of education in Meghalaya.

The key roles of the Meghalaya State Education Commission are to address teacher salary gaps, strategies to resolve recruitment delays, strengthening governance in schools and colleges, ensuring quality education at all levels of education and to implement NEP principles.

The Report also features key recommendations for school education, higher education, state universities, colleges, teacher education and training and polytechnics.

Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that the the State Education Commission is very important for the education sector that will have an important impact on the future of the State.

“We don’t want this report to be lying and collecting dust and the government will implement all the possible recommendations of the commission and will also constitute an Expert Committee as recommended by the commission to take the suggestions and recommendations of the commission forward,” he said.