Thursday, August 14, 2025
In Ayodhya, Muslim women stitch thousands of tricolours, thank PM Modi, CM Yogi for empowerment

By: Agencies

Ayodhya, Aug 13: In the heart of Ayodhya, the Ram Nagari, a silent yet powerful transformation is taking place. Muslim women, once confined largely to domestic roles, are now actively participating in nation-building, making tricolours for the upcoming Independence Day.

Thanks to government initiatives aimed at empowering women through self-help groups, these women are stitching thousands of national flags every day, just ahead of Independence Day.

These women are part of self-help groups that have been trained and supported under schemes launched by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and the central government.

The initiative has not only created employment but also brought a sense of independence and pride among the women, many of whom are working for the first time in their lives. They have thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath for this.

One of the women involved in making the flags told IANS, “I would like to thank CM Yogi Adityanath that we have got this work of making flags. We are able to earn money through this work; otherwise, we would be sitting at home doing nothing.”

words reflect the broader impact of the programme on the community. Another woman added, “We had to be dependent on men for money and expenses. Now we can earn our own money and spend it in whatever manner we like. We purchase things we need using our own money earned through this flag-making job.”

The woman leading the group emphasised that this opportunity is a first for many in the area. “In this government, flag-making jobs are being given to us. Earlier, such opportunities were not available. We’ve already completed one huge order, and now we’re working on another,” she said.

The initiative is being widely seen as a success story of how targeted government schemes can bring real change to communities. With independence and income now stitched into every flag, these women are not just contributing to a national celebration – they’re living a quiet revolution.

