Thursday, August 14, 2025
PM Modi hails India’s landmark achievement of 100 GW Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed India’s landmark achievement of setting up 100 GW solar PV module manufacturing capacity aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the global imperative for clean energy transition.

“This is yet another milestone towards self-reliance! It depicts the success of India’s manufacturing capabilities and our efforts towards popularising clean energy,” PM Modi said in a post on X. The Prime Minister was responding to Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi’s announcement of the historic milestone -100 GW Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). The minister highlighted that this was “a remarkable rise from just 2.3 GW in 2014″.

“Driven by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transformative initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for high-efficiency solar modules, we are building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement strengthens our path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030,” Minister Joshi said.

The government’s commitment is to make India self-reliant in solar PV manufacturing and establish the country as a major player in the global value chain. This commitment is supported through a comprehensive set of initiatives, including the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules and measures to provide a level playing field for the Indian manufacturers, he further stated.

The ALMM Order was issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on January 2, 2019. The first ALMM list for solar PV modules was published on March 10, 2021, with an initial enlisted capacity of around 8.2 GW. In just over four years, this capacity has grown more than twelve-fold, crossing the 100 GW mark.

This remarkable expansion is not just limited to the depth of capacity achieved, but by the breadth of the number of manufacturers who have also significantly increased from 21 in 2021 to 100 manufacturers, who are operating 123 manufacturing units currently, according to an official statement.

This growth includes contributions from both established companies and new entrants, many of whom have adopted high-efficiency technologies and vertically integrated operations. The result is a diverse and competitive manufacturing landscape capable of meeting domestic needs and serving global markets.

The crossing of the 100 GW solar module manufacturing capacity underscores the success of India’s solar PV manufacturing story, and the collective efforts of industry, various state governments, and the government of India, the statement added.

IANS

