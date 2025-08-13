Viral load among treated HIV positive persons drops to 90%

In HIV-positive individuals, viral load refers to the amount of HIV in the blood, measured in copies per millilitre

SHILLONG/JOWAI, Aug 12: The Health department on Tuesday reported that the viral load among treated HIV-positive individuals in the state has dropped to 90 per cent, days after the National Commission for Women (NCW) raised concerns over the growing number of single mothers, women living with HIV, and those struggling with drug abuse or addiction in Meghalaya.

“MACS (Meghalaya AIDS Control Society) has been working for some time with dedicated programmes, and because of that, if you look at AIDS recovery, the viral load has come down significantly among treated patients — almost 90 per cent,” said Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar.

In HIV-positive individuals, viral load refers to the amount of HIV in the blood, measured in copies per millilitre. A high viral load indicates active viral replication, increasing the risk of disease progression and transmission. Conversely, an undetectable viral load—achieved through antiretroviral therapy (ART)—means the virus is suppressed to levels below the detection limit of the test, reducing both disease progression and transmission risk.

The Principal Secretary noted, “Good facilities are being provided recently. Due to proactive initiatives, we are now considering how to expand some services beyond the support coming from the Government of India through NACO.”

He added that the department is exploring ways to extend certain Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to provide counselling even in remote areas. “We are coming up with a proposal to expand and deepen the work of MACS,” he said.

HIV/AIDS awareness campaign in Jowai

Marking the celebration of International Youth Day, the Intensified ICE Campaign was launched in Jowai on Tuesday by the District Integrated Strategy for HIV/Aids (Disha), Khliehriat Cluster, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Thomas Jones Synod College, supported by the Meghalaya Aids Control Society, Shillong.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and promote safe informed practices among youths.

Held under the theme, “Local Youth Actions for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond,” the campaign was launched by Assistant Commissioner, West Jaintia Hills, Emelya Ch. Momin in the college hall of Thomas Jones Synod College, Jowai.

Speaking at the event, Momin underscored the vital role of young people in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Referring to the situation in West and East Jaintia Hills as “no longer a threat but a full blown crises”, she said that the Intensified ICE Campaign is designed to share correct information, promote early testing, encourage safe practice and reach vulnerable groups with compassion.

She stressed that HIV/AIDS is not just a medical issue but also a social one, where stigma and discrimination have prevented many from seeking help. “A person living with HIV is first and foremost a person who deserves dignity, compassion and support”, she affirmed.

Addressing the youths, she urged them to be ambassadors of awareness using their voices in classrooms, among peers and within communities to share facts, challenges, prejudice and encourage testing.

Cluster Programme Manager, District Integrated Strategy HIV/AIDS, Sandy Tariang, emphasised the growing concern over both the rise of HIV and the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV and other high-risk groups. He pointed out that West and East Jaintia Hills contribute nearly 5,000 HIV cases — about half of the state’s total.

The campaign will cover around 150 villages in West and East Jaintia Hills with a focus on educating students in schools and colleges. The campaign, he said, will run for two to two-and-half months in the district.

The IICE campaign will use rallies, awareness programmes, traditional games and cultural programmes to engage with communities and spread accurate information, especially among rural areas, he said.

Principal of Thomas Synod College, Dr A Nongbri, encouraged the students to see themselves as future leaders, innovators and changemakers.

A rally was also carried out with students carrying placards and banners with messages on HIV/AIDS prevention.