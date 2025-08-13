Wednesday, August 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Pick-up truck skids, rams into another vehicle

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

JOWAI, Aug 12: A pick-up truck (ML 05 AF 2046) coming from the Ladrymbai area collided with a truck bearing registration number AS 01 DD 3662 travelling from the Tuber area on Tuesday at around 3 pm. The accident occurred at Kyndonso, located between Wapung Skur and Mookhep villages in East Jaintia Hills.
No one was seriously injured in the incident. The pick-up truck had two occupants, while the truck had only the driver on board.
The truck driver said the pick-up truck, approaching from the Ladrymbai side, suddenly crashed into his vehicle at the location, causing damage to several parts of the truck.  Meanwhile, the other driver stated that the accident occurred when his vehicle skidded, causing him to lose control. The pick-up truck sustained major damage to its front section, while the driver suffered only minor injuries.

