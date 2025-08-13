Wednesday, August 13, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Which players are switching teams?

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

IPL 2026 trades

Mumbai, Aug 12: The Indian Premier League’s 2026 trading window is officially open, allowing franchises to reshape their squads ahead of the next auction.
The window, which runs from a month after the season’s conclusion until a week before the auction, gives teams the opportunity to trade players either through direct swaps or all-cash deals — the latter involving a mutually agreed fee, often undisclosed.
Player trades in the IPL have a rich history, from early swaps such as Mumbai Indians sending Robin Uthappa to Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for Zaheer Khan in 2009, to headline-grabbing cash transfers like Hardik Pandya’s blockbuster return to MI ahead of the 2024 season for a reported ₹100 crore, which saw MI’s auction purse reduced by ₹15 crore.
This year’s trading chatter is already dominated by speculation surrounding two seasoned campaigners — Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner R Ashwin. According to multiple reports, Samson has asked RR to release him before the 2026 auction, though it remains unclear whether the franchise will trade him or let him enter the auction pool.
Ashwin, meanwhile, is said to be in early discussions with CSK management over his role in the side.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran revealed he had sought clarity on his position after playing just nine matches last season — the fewest in his IPL career. While PTI quoted sources as calling it a “mutual discussion” ahead of the retention deadline, Cricbuzz has reported that Ashwin is likely to leave the franchise he rejoined in 2025 after a decade.On the auction front, Ashwin has tipped Australian duo Mitchell Owen and Cameron Green to be among the most expensive signings in 2026, alongside Indian pacer Mayank Yadav. Yadav was retained by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹11 crore last season but struggled with injuries.
With the retention cut-off date yet to be announced, the coming weeks promise intense behind-the-scenes manoeuvring as teams weigh trades against auction strategies.
For now, all eyes remain on whether two of the league’s biggest names — Samson and Ashwin — will indeed find new homes before the gavel falls. (Agencies)

Previous article
Kiwi batter Tom Bruce switches to Scotland
Next article
Is Bumrah’s Workload Debate Overblown?
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Is Bumrah’s Workload Debate Overblown?

New Delhi, Aug 12: The recent criticism of the Indian team management’s handling of Jasprit Bumrah’s workload may...
SPORTS

Kiwi batter Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

New Delhi, Aug 12: Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce has officially switched allegiance to Scotland and will...
SPORTS

B’luru at risk of losing Women’s WC games

Bengaluru, Aug12: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is facing the prospect of being dropped as a venue...
SPORTS

Mylliem take a point on debut against seasoned Langsning

SPL 2025 Shillong, Aug 12: Langsning and Mylliem worked hard but ultimately had to settle for a point each...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Is Bumrah’s Workload Debate Overblown?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 12: The recent criticism of the...

Kiwi batter Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 12: Former New Zealand international Tom...

B’luru at risk of losing Women’s WC games

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Aug12: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is...
Load more

Popular news

Is Bumrah’s Workload Debate Overblown?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 12: The recent criticism of the...

Kiwi batter Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 12: Former New Zealand international Tom...

B’luru at risk of losing Women’s WC games

SPORTS 0
Bengaluru, Aug12: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge