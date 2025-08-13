Which players are switching teams?

IPL 2026 trades

Mumbai, Aug 12: The Indian Premier League’s 2026 trading window is officially open, allowing franchises to reshape their squads ahead of the next auction.

The window, which runs from a month after the season’s conclusion until a week before the auction, gives teams the opportunity to trade players either through direct swaps or all-cash deals — the latter involving a mutually agreed fee, often undisclosed.

Player trades in the IPL have a rich history, from early swaps such as Mumbai Indians sending Robin Uthappa to Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for Zaheer Khan in 2009, to headline-grabbing cash transfers like Hardik Pandya’s blockbuster return to MI ahead of the 2024 season for a reported ₹100 crore, which saw MI’s auction purse reduced by ₹15 crore.

This year’s trading chatter is already dominated by speculation surrounding two seasoned campaigners — Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner R Ashwin. According to multiple reports, Samson has asked RR to release him before the 2026 auction, though it remains unclear whether the franchise will trade him or let him enter the auction pool.

Ashwin, meanwhile, is said to be in early discussions with CSK management over his role in the side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran revealed he had sought clarity on his position after playing just nine matches last season — the fewest in his IPL career. While PTI quoted sources as calling it a “mutual discussion” ahead of the retention deadline, Cricbuzz has reported that Ashwin is likely to leave the franchise he rejoined in 2025 after a decade.On the auction front, Ashwin has tipped Australian duo Mitchell Owen and Cameron Green to be among the most expensive signings in 2026, alongside Indian pacer Mayank Yadav. Yadav was retained by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹11 crore last season but struggled with injuries.

With the retention cut-off date yet to be announced, the coming weeks promise intense behind-the-scenes manoeuvring as teams weigh trades against auction strategies.

For now, all eyes remain on whether two of the league’s biggest names — Samson and Ashwin — will indeed find new homes before the gavel falls. (Agencies)