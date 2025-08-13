Why some term plan applications get rejected and how to avoid it?

Term insurance is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your family financially. You pay a small premium, and in the event of an unfortunate occurrence, your family receives a substantial sum. Many people in India see it as a basic duty towards their loved ones. But not everyone who applies for a term plan gets approved immediately. Insurers sometimes reject or postpone applications. Understanding why this happens can help you avoid such situations and get your cover without hassle.

Why Insurers Reject Applications

Insurers do not want to reject applications without reason. Their job is to see if you are a good fit for the cover you want. They need to be sure you will stay healthy for many years. If they see a high chance that they will have to pay a claim soon, they may reject the proposal or ask for higher premiums. This process is called risk assessment. It may seem strict, but it helps insurers keep premiums affordable for everyone.

Incomplete or Incorrect Disclosures

One common reason for rejection is when people do not share full or correct details on the form. Some may hide that they smoke or drink regularly. Others may forget to mention past surgeries or health conditions. Insurers verify the information using medical tests and background checks. If they find you hid something, they can reject your claim when your family needs it most. It is better to be open and share everything honestly. Even if your premium is a little higher, you can be confident your family will not face issues later.

Health Conditions and Medical History

Some health conditions worry insurers more than others. Serious diseases like advanced heart problems, certain cancers or severe kidney issues can make them cautious. They may reject applications where the risk is too high. But for conditions like diabetes or hypertension, things are different. If you manage your health well with regular medicine and healthy habits, insurers see you as more responsible. Showing good control through recent medical reports can improve your chances of approval.

Unexpected Medical Test Results

Many people think they are healthy because they feel fine. But during pre-policy medical tests, issues like high cholesterol or sugar levels can show up. These results can surprise you and worry the insurer. Instead of leaving it to chance, you can do these tests beforehand. If you find anything slightly high, you can work on improving it through diet and exercise. A few months of effort can lead to better results and avoid the risk of rejection or a higher premium.

Mental Health Considerations

Insurers also check your mental health history. Serious conditions such as repeated suicide attempts or severe psychiatric disorders can lead to rejection. But if you are stable and receiving treatment, it is good to have medical records ready. Your doctor can confirm your current mental health. Sharing this openly with your insurer shows you are taking care of yourself. This can help avoid confusion and delays during processing.

Family Health History

Insurers also ask about family health history. If your parents or siblings had heart attacks or cancer before turning 60, they see you as having a higher risk. But this does not mean automatic rejection. They usually want to see how you are doing personally. Keeping your own health in good shape matters more. Regular checkups and healthy habits can show them you are lowering your own risk.

Lifestyle Habits

Smoking and drinking are major factors insurers consider. Smokers pay higher premiums because of the clear health risks. Some people think they can hide these habits to save money. But insurers check thoroughly and can even test for nicotine. If they find out later that you lied, they can reject the claim. It is safer to be honest. If you plan to quit smoking, try to stop at least 12 months before applying so you can qualify as a non-smoker.

Past Health Issues

Many people believe they do not need to mention illnesses they have recovered from. But insurers want your full health history. Even if you have recovered, sharing all details helps them assess your current risk. If you have reports that show you are stable and healthy now, include them. A letter from your doctor can also help build trust with the insurer.

Applications on Hold or Delayed

Sometimes an insurer does not reject you outright but puts your application on hold. This often happens when your test results are slightly out of range. They may ask you to wait for a few months and try again after improving your health. This waiting period is an opportunity. You can use it to make lifestyle changes that will improve your next test results.

Consistency and Care While Applying

Insurers check for consistency in the information you provide. If your answers differ across forms or you inflate your income to get a higher cover, they see it as a red flag. Always fill in the forms carefully and truthfully. Double-check all details before submitting. Being thorough and honest shows you are serious and responsible.

How to Prepare Before Applying

Good preparation can make the process much smoother. Get a health checkup before applying so you know your own health status. Collect all medical records that may be relevant. Talk to your doctor about any concerns. Adopt healthier habits like eating well, exercising and quitting smoking if needed. These small steps can help you present a strong and honest health profile to the insurer.

Conclusion

Getting term insurance is an important financial step for many families. It is not something to rush through without thought. Insurers want to be sure they can support your family if needed, so they look carefully at your health and lifestyle. By knowing what can lead to rejection and planning in advance, you can make the process smoother. Using a term insurance calculator can also help you understand the cover you need and choose a premium you can manage. Staying honest, prepared and focused on your health ensures that your family will have the support they need when it truly counts.