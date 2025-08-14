Thursday, August 14, 2025
NATIONAL

Pakistan continues ranting about Kashmir on its Independence Day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Aug 14: Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday continued his Kashmir rant while extending greetings on his country’s 79th Independence Day.

He reiterated Islamabad’s position on Kashmir, calling the cause “just” and Pakistan’s support for their struggle “unshakable until justice prevails”. In a statement issued, Ishaq Dar said, “On the joyous occasion of Independence Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan and our compatriots worldwide. Today, we honour the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the countless sacrifices of the Pakistan Movement’s workers, whose unwavering resolve secured our homeland.”

He added, “Guided by unity, faith, and discipline, Pakistan stands tall as a resilient nation of over 250 million people, proud of our shared heritage and collective strength. Over the past 78 years, Pakistan has made remarkable strides—from a robust agricultural base to thriving IT exports, from hosting global events to transformative infrastructure projects. Our nation has advanced dynamically in science, technology, and economic development. These achievements reflect our commitment to a brighter future and our meaningful contributions to global peace.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s position on regional security, Dar referred to what he called the triumph of “Marka-e-Haq”, in which, he claimed, Pakistan demonstrated strength on both military and diplomatic fronts.

“Our principled and robust response to India’s unlawful actions secured a moral and political victory, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to protect our sovereignty. Through military preparedness, diplomatic finesse, and national unity, we have demonstrated our resolve to safeguard our interests while upholding global peace.”

Reasserting Islamabad’s long-standing stance on Kashmir, Dar added, “The Kashmir cause remains just, the rights of the Kashmiri people inalienable, and Pakistan’s support for their struggle unshakable until justice prevails. As we commemorate this day, let us renew our dedication to a stronger, more secure, and prosperous Pakistan.”

He further emphasised that freedom must be earned and preserved through responsibility, discipline, and unity. “Freedom is not merely inherited—it is earned and preserved. Our greatest strength lies in the unity that forged our nation and in our collective resolve to uphold democracy, peace, and justice. Pakistan is not just a land; it is an enduring idea, a sacred promise, and a shared duty.”

Earlier in the day, despite heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir — carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists and resulting in the deaths of 26 tourists — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to Islamabad, stating that Washington “deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade”.

The Pahalgam attack was widely condemned across the world. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir faced protests during his US visit in May. However, with trade interests rising — particularly after Islamabad reportedly offered access to Balochistan — the Trump administration has extended a renewed diplomatic gesture toward Pakistan.

IANS

