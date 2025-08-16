Technological sovereignty of India must be celebrated along with political sovereignty: RGU VC

Guwahati, Aug 16: Entire campus of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) bloomed with the tri-colour and the spirit of all grew high with patriotic speeches,

music and dance celebrating the 79 th Independence Day of the country in a grand and

exemplary manner.

The National Flag was hoisted at 8:55 am in the University campus by Dr AK Pansari,

Chancellor, A. K. Modi, Pro-Chancellor and Prof. AK Buragohain, Vice Chancellor of

the University.

The NCC cadets of RGU presented the guard of honour. Flag hoist was followed by the National Anthem and a patriotic speech delivered by the RGU Vice Chancellor.

This was followed by the badge conferring ceremony of the NCC cadets by K.

M. Sudha.

Addressing the large gathering, Prof. AK Buragohain said, “We must always remember the

great sacrifices made by the Freedom Fighters to bring Independence for India. My tribute to those known and unknown millions of Indians who had laid down their lives for this.” Prof. Buragohain said that educational institutions have a great role in development of the country.

“Today India is a technologically powerful country in the world—our technological

sovereignty is something to be celebrated along with the political sovereignty”, he added.

Dr Florence Handique Rabha, Dr Saswati Bordoloi and Dr Annu Kumari recited patriotic

poems while Prof. Abhijit Dutta presented a keyboard solo. The function ended with a

friendly cricket match between faculty and administrative staff.