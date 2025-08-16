Saturday, August 16, 2025
ECI slams AI-generated video by Congress as ‘misleading’ attempt to confuse Bihar voters

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a strong rebuttal to a video circulated by the Congress party on X, labelling it as “AI-generated” and “not real,” and accusing it of being a clear attempt to mislead the people of Bihar.

The video, posted on the official social media handle of Congress, features a dramatic visual with a caption alleging, ‘They have stolen our rights’, in connection with voter rights in Bihar. The ECI’s official handle on X flagged the content with a “Misleading” stamp, warning citizens against falling for digitally fabricated material.

“This video is AI-generated and not real. It is a clear attempt to mislead the people of Bihar,” the Commission stated in its fact-check note. The poll body stressed that the electoral roll preparation process in Bihar is conducted strictly in accordance with the law and under complete transparency.

Detailing the process, the ECI said the exercise involves the participation of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), along with over 90,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state. Every elector in the respective Assembly Constituency is part of the verification process.

The Commission further pointed out that more than 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all 12 recognised political parties in Bihar — including the Indian National Congress — participate in the roll-updating process.

This multi-layered, party-inclusive process leaves no room for unilateral manipulation, the ECI stressed, adding that false narratives undermine public trust in the electoral system. The Commission has been actively countering misinformation amid the ongoing Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, particularly in the wake of political criticism over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. Officials have warned political parties and citizens against circulating unverified or doctored content that could mislead voters.

IANS

Nation must know the horrors of Partition, says Union Minister Sanjay Seth
Technological sovereignty of India must be celebrated along with political sovereignty: RGU VC
