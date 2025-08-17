Cambodian, Thai armies meet to end border issues

Bangkok/Phnom Penh, Aug 16: Thailand and Cambodia confirmed on Saturday that army representatives of the two countries held a special meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Thailand’s Trat province on the same day.

According to the Thai Navy, the commander of Chanthaburi and Trat border defence command of the Thai side and the commander of Cambodia’s military region 3 held the meeting to settle relevant issues through peaceful means, thus maintaining peace in border areas and well-being of the peoples of both countries.

Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Saturday that chiefs of Cambodian and Thai military regions held a special meeting on the same day to discuss border issues following a ceasefire.

On Thursday, an ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) visited Cambodia-Thailand border areas.

Led by Malaysian military attache to Cambodia, the IOT, comprised of military attaches from Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam, visited villages in Banteay Meanchey province, where Thai armed forces set up barbed wire and placed tyres, as well as some border checkpoints, according to Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata.

Armed clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces errupted on July 24 along their border. The two ASEAN member states agreed to a ceasefire on the afternoon of July 28, which took effect at midnight on the same day. (IANS)