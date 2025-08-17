Sunday, August 17, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Cambodian, Thai armies meet to end border issues

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bangkok/Phnom Penh, Aug 16: Thailand and Cambodia confirmed on Saturday that army representatives of the two countries held a special meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Thailand’s Trat province on the same day.
According to the Thai Navy, the commander of Chanthaburi and Trat border defence command of the Thai side and the commander of Cambodia’s military region 3 held the meeting to settle relevant issues through peaceful means, thus maintaining peace in border areas and well-being of the peoples of both countries.
Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Saturday that chiefs of Cambodian and Thai military regions held a special meeting on the same day to discuss border issues following a ceasefire.
On Thursday, an ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) visited Cambodia-Thailand border areas.
Led by Malaysian military attache to Cambodia, the IOT, comprised of military attaches from Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam, visited villages in Banteay Meanchey province, where Thai armed forces set up barbed wire and placed tyres, as well as some border checkpoints, according to Cambodian Defence Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata.
Armed clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces errupted on July 24 along their border. The two ASEAN member states agreed to a ceasefire on the afternoon of July 28, which took effect at midnight on the same day. (IANS)

Previous article
POT POURRI
Next article
Torrential rains kill 307 people in 48 hrs in Pakistan
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump-Putin summit fails to end fighting

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington on Monday New York, Aug 16: US President Donald Trump...
INTERNATIONAL

Red carpet for Putin makes Ukrainians feel ‘betrayed’

The red carpet treatment, the lack of concrete decisions and, most significantly, neglecting the significance of sanctions irk...
INTERNATIONAL

Yunus regime under fire over violence on Bangabandhu anniv

Dhaka, Aug 16: Bangladesh's Awami League on Saturday condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for unleashing violence on...
INTERNATIONAL

Rights body asks UN to push B’desh for Hindu priest’s release

New Delhi, Aug 16: New Delhi-based rights group — Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) — on Saturday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump-Putin summit fails to end fighting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington...

Red carpet for Putin makes Ukrainians feel ‘betrayed’

INTERNATIONAL 0
The red carpet treatment, the lack of concrete decisions...

Yunus regime under fire over violence on Bangabandhu anniv

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 16: Bangladesh's Awami League on Saturday condemned...
Load more

Popular news

Trump-Putin summit fails to end fighting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington...

Red carpet for Putin makes Ukrainians feel ‘betrayed’

INTERNATIONAL 0
The red carpet treatment, the lack of concrete decisions...

Yunus regime under fire over violence on Bangabandhu anniv

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 16: Bangladesh's Awami League on Saturday condemned...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge