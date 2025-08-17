Sunday, August 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Torrential rains kill 307 people in 48 hrs in Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Islamabad, Aug 16: Torrential monsoon rains and flash floods continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan with as many as 307 people losing their lives and 23 getting injured across the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past 48 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.
According to PDMA, among all the districts of KP, Buner was hit hardest by the massive disaster with 184 deaths, followed by Shangla with 36, Bajaur with 21, Mansehra with 23, Swat with 22, Battagram with 15, Lower Dir with five, and Abbottabad with one fatality.
Among the deceased were 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children. The rain-induced disaster caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with 63 houses fully damaged and 74 partially damaged, while schools and bridges were swept away across multiple districts, Pakistan’s leading daily The Express Tribune reported.
The crisis in KP is far from over, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain with heavy downpour expected in the upper parts of the province. Meanwhile, in the Buner district, the Deputy Commissioner announced flood emergencies in the subdivisions of Daggar, Gadezai, Gagra, Mandanr, and Chagharzai, as rescue teams deployed faced raging waters during the operation. The disaster has inflicted a heavy human toll, with distressing accounts of survival and loss emerging from the ruins. (IANS)

