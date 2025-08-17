Yunus regime under fire over violence on Bangabandhu anniv

Dhaka, Aug 16: Bangladesh’s Awami League on Saturday condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for unleashing violence on people to obstruct them from commemorating the 50th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered ‘Father of the Nation’ in Bangladesh, was brutally assassinated on August 15, 1975, along with several of his family members.

On Friday, police enforced a strict vigil around the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to prevent his supporters from commemorating the anniversary.

The Yunus regime had scrapped the status of August 15 as the ‘National Mourning Day’, as it continues to suppress the activities of the Awami League.

According to the Awami League, the entire state apparatus was deployed to block the people’s “inexhaustible respect and love” for the national leader. The party called these measures “malicious actions” of the Yunus administration.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party mentioned that the “illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic fascist” government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) cadre forces, carried out “extraordinary acts of terrorism” by preventing people from paying their respects to Bangabandhu.

“After seizing state power through illegal and unconstitutional means, the murderous fascist Yunus clique abolished the observance of August 15 as National Mourning Day and removed it from the state calendar. This illegitimate occupying regime has been relentlessly conspiring to erase everything related to our undisputed leader of the great Liberation War and independence struggle, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

Under the direct patronage of “murderous fascists,” the Yunus-led interim government, the party recalled how the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence of Bangabandhu was demolished.

It asserted that despite all odds, ordinary citizens, like in previous years, set out once again this year towards 32 Dhanmondi to pay their respects to Banganadhu, only to witness an unprecedented event. (IANS)