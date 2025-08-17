Sunday, August 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Rights body asks UN to push B’desh for Hindu priest’s release

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 16: New Delhi-based rights group — Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) — on Saturday urged the diplomatic community and the United Nations to intervene with the Bangladesh government to release Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former leader of ISKON and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Chinmoy Das has been in custody since November 25, 2024, in connection with a sedition case. He was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for allegedly defaming the national flag.
Das was also arrested in connection with the murder of assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif, who was hacked to death during the violent protest sparked by the Hindu leader’s arrest.
The RRAG on Saturday requested the diplomatic community and the United Nations to intervene with the Government of Bangladesh to release the Hindu Priest from prison custody on the occasion of Janmashtami.
A total of 2,485 incidents of violence against religious minorities were reported during the year of the reign of the caretaker government under Muhammad Yunus,” RRAG said. (IANS)

