Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Every entrant to Meghalaya is not infiltrator: TMC prez

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Trinamool Congress state president Charles Pyngrope on Sunday admitted that concerns over illegal migration were genuine, but cautioned that not every outsider entering Meghalaya should be branded as an infiltrator.
He felt that strong vigilance is necessary but added that it must be backed by proper monitoring to ensure that infiltrators are identified while no innocent people are harassed.
He urged the state government to strengthen the existing monitoring systems as it moves ahead with plans for a new state law to check illegal migration.
Pyngrope explained that monitoring holds the key. He said if it is done properly, the state will be able to detect the infiltrators rather than wrongfully target people.
He said the existing laws must be enforced with greater rigour. Their effectiveness depends on community participation, he said, stressing that traditional institutions like Nokmas, Dollois and Rangbah Shnongs should also be actively engaged in this regard.
Asked if vigilance should be stepped up given repeated attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to enter Meghalaya illegally, Pyngrope said the administration is making efforts to secure the borders but admitted that there are logistical challenges.
He described the task as difficult but unavoidable, calling for scaling up surveillance to ensure that the state does not become an easy corridor for the illegal entrants.
The fresh concerns in Meghalaya over influx also stem from the ongoing eviction drives in Assam that displaced thousands of people, including alleged doubtful citizens. Security officials said a section of them is attempting to take refuge in the neighbouring states, including Meghalaya.
On an average, the police are sending back 10 to 25 people from the anti-infiltration check gate at Byrnihat. The police said while some are travellers using Meghalaya as a transit route, others are labourers seeking work in the state.
Those with proper identification such as Aadhaar, voter ID or labour cards are allowed entry, while those without valid documents are sent back, a police officer said.

Previous article
Toddler dies in WGH after falling into well
