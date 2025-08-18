Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Toddler dies in WGH after falling into well

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 17: In a tragic incident, a toddler lost her life after accidentally falling into her neighbour’s ring well at Phulbari in West Garo Hills.
The incident occurred on Friday when four-year-old Dhania Begum, daughter of Ashraful Islam, fell into the ring well belonging to Fozibor Rahman at Belbari village under Phulbari police station.
The child was rescued and rushed to Bhaitbari CHC, where doctors declared her brought dead.
According to police, after receiving information about the incident, an inquest and other necessary formalities were conducted, following which the body was handed over to the family.

