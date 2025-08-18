Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Work on Dawki-Tamabil Road project too slow, says Rymbui

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: United Democratic Party leader and Amlarem MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui, has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on the Dawki-Tamabil Road project, but admitted that the task is challenging for both the government and the executing agencies.
He pointed out that major road construction in Meghalaya has always been difficult due to terrain and other factors.
Rymbui said the Dawki-Tamabil project, pending for more than five years, has encountered several challenges and obstacles.
Acknowledging that the Deputy Chief Ministers monitoring the project ensured some level of progress, he stressed the optimal utilisation of the limited working season of only five to six months in the region.
He raised serious concerns about the lack of adequate safety measures during construction, stating that he was not satisfied with the pace of progress of the project.
Rymbui urged contractors and implementing agencies to improve the speed and quality of execution while taking precautions to prevent accidents.
“The rainfall this year has been scantier than in previous years. Yet, the work has not progressed to meet expectations,” he said.
He said he was not aware of the specific issues the contractors have been facing, but much could have been achieved during the dry months. “The government, implementing agencies, and local communities must work together to ensure the remaining work is completed soon,” he added.
On the proposed bridge under the same project, Rymbui stated that the foundation work, which started three months ago, was slowed down by the onset of the monsoon. He explained that the site where the bridge is being constructed presented technical challenges, although work has commenced.
The MLA said that the bridge, once completed, would not only improve connectivity but also become a landmark and a tourist attraction, as it is expected to be among the highest bridges in the region.
He emphasised that the bridge would reduce travel distance, help decongest areas, and enhance connectivity and tourism potential in the Dawki-Tamabil sector.
The road, part of a vital international corridor, is expected to play a key role in boosting border trade and tourism between India and Bangladesh, while also improving access for local communities in Jaintia Hills.

