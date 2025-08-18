Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Shillong becomes India’s most-searched travel destination: Skyscanner

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Despite the negative portrayal of Meghalaya following the recent infamous honeymoon killing, its capital Shillong, a British-era hill station, remains the country’s most-searched destination, according to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report 2025.
The report revealed that Shillong topped the list as India’s most-searched travel destination, beating popular spots like Goa and Manali. “Shillong has been stealing the hearts of curious travellers, photographers, foodies and culture enthusiasts for a long time now,” it stated.
The report highlighted that Shillong is more than just beautiful scenery—the city thrives with rolling hills, forests, and dramatic waterfalls that create postcard-perfect views. “Totally Instagram-worthy and soul-comforting with nearby Barapani, another peaceful escape offering crystal-clear water,” it added.
The annual Cherry Blossom Festival was described as one of the best times to visit Shillong, attracting international artists, food festivals, art installations, and floral spectacles. The city also boasts lively markets, cafes, and music bars that form the pulse of local life.
The Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s tribes, art, and rituals, while the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians impresses with its neo-Gothic arches and stained glass.
Equally striking are Shillong Peak, set at nearly 2,000 m and offering breathtaking sunset views, and the hidden Laitlum Canyons, known for their dramatic gorges and valley views—“truly a trek worth the effort,” the Skyscanner’s report noted.

