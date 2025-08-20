Wednesday, August 20, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

5 members of HNYM arrested for extorting tourists’ cabs on highway

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, Aug 20: Ri Bhoi Police on Wednesday arrested five members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM), including its leaders, for alleged involvement in extorting money from tourist vehicles along National Highway 6.

According to reports, those arrested have been identified as Sparly Syngkli, Chairman of the HNYM Anti-Influx Cell, Donboklang Kharbani, President of the HNYM Nongpoh Circle, along with three members — Aiborlang Marbaniang, Krius Pariong and Ricky Tangsang.

The arrests followed an FIR lodged at Nongpoh Police Station by two tourist vehicle drivers who alleged that the HNYM leaders and members demanded cash ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹6,500. The money was reportedly transferred through Google Pay.

Police later produced the five arrested persons before the District Court in Nongpoh on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, investigation is underway to ascertain further instances of extortion involving the arrested HNYM leaders and members.

